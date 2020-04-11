1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19 U.S. surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 deaths in the world Springfield boy killed in Northampton car crash
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

East Longmeadow printing company offering free face shields, masks to first responders

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Courtesy of TigerPress Facebook

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow printing company will be giving away face shields and masks to first responders Sunday.

TigerPress will make masks and shields available at 50 Industrial Drive, East Longmeadow Monday through Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said they will be assembling hundreds of masks and shields each day, with enough material to create thousands. You can also pick up the raw materials and assemble at home, if you wish.

Face masks and shields will also be available to the public for a fee. You will need to bring your I.D.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today