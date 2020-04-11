East Longmeadow printing company offering free face shields, masks to first responders

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow printing company will be giving away face shields and masks to first responders Sunday.

TigerPress will make masks and shields available at 50 Industrial Drive, East Longmeadow Monday through Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said they will be assembling hundreds of masks and shields each day, with enough material to create thousands. You can also pick up the raw materials and assemble at home, if you wish.

Face masks and shields will also be available to the public for a fee. You will need to bring your I.D.