East Longmeadow Public Library closed through end of March

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools, businesses, and libraries across the Commonwealth are temporarily shutting down in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

The East Longmeadow Public Library announced Thursday that it will be closed through March 31 to minimize the threat of the virus locally.

One Hampden resident believes the library’s temporary closure is in the best interest of the community.

“I think it’s probably good in a way that they’re being cautious to reduce the number of people interacting with each other,” John Flynn told 22News. “A lot of good scientists doing research, learning what’s going on, and the more data they have, then they can do a better job of protecting people.”

The library also said on their Facebook page that a drop-box for books will be available outside the building. Due dates on items will automatically update to April 1 so fees should not accumulate.

