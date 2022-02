EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow resident and Attorney, John Harding announced he is running for State Senate.

Harding, a decorated combat Veteran served 20 years as a Marine and 8 years in the Army. A registered Republican, he offers unique perspectives based on a lifetime of service.

The position he is running for is currently held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who has committed to run for Lt. Governor.