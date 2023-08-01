EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds went to East Longmeadow High School for food, music, and activities for its national night out.

It’s a time for the East Longmeadow community to meet their local first responders. Organizers told 22News, how this event continues to protect residents for the nearly 25 years it has been around.

“Any time you bring people together in a healthy environment like this that does everything you can,” said Mark Williams Chief of East Longmeadow Police Department. “All of our collective efforts will help make this community a safer place to live in.”

More than 40 vendors from civic organizations were involved Tuesday night to help neighbors meet neighbors and for neighbors to meet all service providers.

