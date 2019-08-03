East Longmeadow residents enjoy Jimmy Buffet Tunes

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people filled the East Longmeadow High School athletic field listening to tunes from Jimmy Buffet.

Changes in Latitude, a Jimmy Buffet cover band, was Friday night’s performance for the East Longmeadow Rotary Concert series.

22News spoke with one resident who’s been coming to the concert series for 20 years and loves everything about it.

Toni Mercolino of Springfield said she enjoys, “The music, the atmosphere, and the food.”

And Sue Riley makes the trek from Connecticut to see the shows. They told 22News why they keep coming back to the concert series.

“It’s a great venue, it’s a beautiful night with a nice breeze and I’m glad I came,” Riley said.

The concert series is celebrating its 34th year.