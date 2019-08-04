East Longmeadow residents enjoy local car show with a good cause

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car show was held for a cause Sunday in East Longmeadow.

The Meadows Lodge car show was held at the Masonic Temple on Chestnut Street on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds from the show will be donated to Children’s Dyslexia Centers.

There was live music, the world-famous Shriners Clowns, and food vendors. Trophies were also awarded for first, second, and third-place cars.

This year was the Lodge’s first car show, 22News spoke to the show’s coordinator, Arvi Roffe, about the challenges of starting the event.

“The hardest part was finding a charitable donation to make sure that we could have all the money is going to a good cause,” said Roffe. “And what better cause than children, so we chose the children’s dyslexia centers and all the money and all the proceeds go for them to help the kids out.”

Representatives from the Army National Guard, Christina’s House, DCF, and the Children Dyslexia Centers attended Sunday’s event.