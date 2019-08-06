East Longmeadow residents improving relations with local police

Breaking News
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – National Night Out celebrations are well underway Tuesday evening in Springfield and its neighboring communities.

Chicopee held it’s National Night Out event Monday night at Sara Jane playground bringing neighbors together with the men and women in blue who protect them.

Police Chief Jeffrey Dalessio is hosting Tuesday night’s observance in East Longmeadow. Chief Dalessio told 22News the event’s main purpose was for citizens to establish a personal connection with the police.

“We put on a face to what you normally see on TV as breaking news,” said Chief Dalessio. “This is a different side of us, as well to interact with us on a more personal level, not more of a business level.

Chief Dalessio said National Night Out Events began in Philadelphia in the early 1970s.

But they’ve become popular in East Longmeadow and other western Massachusetts communities during the past 10 years.

