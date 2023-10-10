EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow invited the public to learn more about the council’s plans to reduce the impacts from climate change and other hazards.

The town council held a hazard mitigation plan update this Tuesday evening. An overview of the hazard mitigation planning process, a discussion of natural hazards and climate change impacts in East Longmeadow, and current mitigation strategies. Municipal officials and member from the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission were available to answer questions and respond to comments about the project.

“There is just concerns the town needs to address in terms of thinking about of everybody’s needs like culvert replacements and bridge repairs, things of that nature,” said Mimi Kaplan, Senior Planner at Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

The plan will be submitted to MEMA and FEMA for review and approval. A FEMA approved plan makes the community eligible for federal and state mitigation grant funding.

