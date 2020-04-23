East Longmeadow residents surprise retired police sergeant with birthday parade

EAST LONGMEAODW, Mass. (WWLP) – A surprise drive-by birthday celebration was held Wednesday for an East Longmeadow police veteran.

Community members on Facebook wanted to find a way to celebrate former police sergeant Patrick Manley on his 70th birthday.

Luckily for organizers, Manley is not on Facebook and was pleasantly surprised when he stepped outside Wednesday afternoon to a drive-by parade.

“All of a sudden the cars started coming down the street and I was just overwhelmed by it, I couldn’t believe it, there was so many people coming by,” Manley expressed. “They do this for the little kids. I felt like I was 7, not 70. Really it was a very nice thing and I appreciate all those people.”

Manley served at the East Longmeadow Police Department for 38 years and has spent the last five years in retirement.