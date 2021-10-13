East Longmeadow residents want an end to mask mandate

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new turn in East Longmeadow’s mask mandate debate as dozens of residents are petitioning to remove the mandate.

Nearly 170 residents have signed the petition. Elizabeth Stoughton doesn’t think the health department gave town residents enough time to discuss the mandate before it was officially implemented. She’s also concerned about recent resignations of the town’s health board.

Two of the three seats are empty, and there isn’t a plan in place for when the mask mandate ends.

Stoughton told 22News, “So there is no date, there is no conditions, nothing was set forth for ok if this happens then we can lift the mandate.”



In a statement to 22News, a sole member of the Health Board said in part, “There was public comment at the Board of Health meeting where the mask mandate was discussed and voted on. We did have town residents speak at the meeting. All Board of Health meetings are open to the public.”