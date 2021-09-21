East Longmeadow restaurant owner receives Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In East Longmeadow Tuesday night, the Lions Club presented their 2021 Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award.

Aldo Fazio, owner of Fazio’s Ristorante, took home the award. The Lions chose Fazio because of his philanthropy, including raising funds for cancer research. Fazio is also known for donating both food and time to St. Michael’s Church to help those in need.

Aldo Fazio said, “I’m very overwhelmed by the amount of support that I’ve received, phone calls and texts. It’s very humbling to be acknowledged for something that I just kind of do on a daily basis. Kind things you do for people.”

The Lion’s Club of East Longmeadow has been active for more than 100 years, since 1907.