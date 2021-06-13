East Longmeadow Rotary Club Concert Series set to return in June

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concerts are returning for their 37th year, after last year’s series was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Rotary Club made its decision to book a full season of the popular concerts on the East Longmeadow High School grounds, soon after Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement a few weeks ago that Massachusetts would be fully opening up again.

That didn’t give the Rotarians much time to line up the entertainers.

“We have a lot of experience to contact the different bands,” said Kevin Cook, member of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club. “Obviously, the bands last year didn’t have a chance to perform. They’ve been performing for us for a long time. They wanted to give back to the community and perform this summer.”

As the Rotary Club Concert Series resumes on June 30, so does the East Longmeadow Carnival through the Fourth of July weekend. Also returning, the Fourth of July parade on that Sunday.