EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Rotary Foundation is kicking off the start of summer with live music.

For 36 years, the club has hosted their annual Summer Concert Series. 22News spoke with Kevin Cook, Chair of East Longmeadow Culture Council, about the summer concert series lineup.

“One band tonight, we have eight bands total over the summer,” Cook said. “Every Wednesday night and then also we’ll have a special. We’ll have a special concert on July 3 with fireworks after that.”

The Concert Series will continue with free Wednesday evening performances through August 17th. Rain Dates for each performance will be the Thursday after. Concessions and refreshments will be available for purchase during all their concerts.

Mass Appeal’s very own Kayla Hevey also emceed Wednesday’s event.

For more information on upcoming East Longmeadow Rotary Club events, click here.