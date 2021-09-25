East Longmeadow Rotary Club welcomes Fall season with town-wide celebration

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This Saturday was the day to celebrate East Longmeadow.

Families gathered at Center Field in the heart of town to welcome the upcoming fall season and have fun for those of all ages to partake in the many services the town offers.

It’s yet another project from East Longmeadow’s very active and community oriented Rotary Club. Rotarians told 22News, it’s vital for them to work tirelessly for the good of their community.

“We sponsor the Summer Concert Series in East Longmeadow, we’ve been doing that for 34 years, and a few years ago we started working with the carnival and the Fourth of July parade,” Adele Hill, a member of the club told 22News. “Last year, we did a drive-thru for Valentine’s Day, a Light Up the Night event at the high school.”

Hill said the day long event wouldn’t have been a success without the support of all the participants from throughout East Longmeadow.