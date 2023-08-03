EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful evening for the East Longmeadow Rotary Club’s annual Summer Concert Series Wednesday night.

Brass Attack Of Springfield performed on stage, and 22News reporter Kiara Smith was the emcee to help get the evening started.

After weeks of unsettled weather, many were happy to have a chance to get outside and enjoy local music, “It’s been a tradition now for 37 years,” said Chairman of the Rotary Concert Series, Kevin Cook. “The community is really looking forward to it. It’s a summer tradition here in East Longmeadow. We have young families, old families. everybody always comes out and enjoys this every Wednesday.”

The series continues next Wednesday, with the band ’91 South’ performing at 7 p.m. The last concert scheduled is August 16.