EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Rotary Club had their 36th Annual Rotary Summer Concert Series.

At East Longmeadow High School, hundreds of people came down to celebrate the Fourth of July as a community. Many came to enjoy the live music from local bands like Springfield-based Trailer Trash and take part in the Fourth of July festivities.

Many families gathered on the concert field and enjoyed grilled food, pastries, and a variety of activities ahead of the fireworks.

“I’m really looking forward to a great night here as far as with the fireworks,” said of Michael Albano Easthampton. “… Perfect family atmosphere. It’s great. Great night!”

The east longmeadow rotary club will continue their concert series on July 13th with the Band The Eagles Experience.

