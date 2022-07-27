EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Enjoying a Wednesday night with great weather and music.

The East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series was back in action Wednesday night. The concert took place at East Longmeadow high school and featured Changes In Lattitudes and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.

“We’re halfway through the summer, we have four more bands to go, it’s been a great summer so far with lots of positive feedback, and the bands have been sounding really good,” said Kevin Cook, Chairman of the East Longmeadow Concert.

If you missed Wednesday’s concert, the concert will be back next August 3 unless the weather does not allow it. For a list of the remaining concerts, you can visit the East Longmeadow Rotary Club website.