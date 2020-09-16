East Longmeadow schools begin full remote learning Wednesday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow public schools will begin their school year with remote learning Wednesday.

The final decision to transition to a hybrid model for instruction will be based on the information regarding the pandemic. The school district will also monitor the progress of additional efforts to ensure buildings are safe for students to return.

The East Longmeadow school committee voted to open schools with students learning remotely all five days a week. The school committee will be reviewing information and data regarding COVID-19 throughout the fall at their meetings.

Students and families can also choose to remain remote for the entire school year.