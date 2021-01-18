East Longmeadow schools move to hybrid learning Tuesday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Public Schools are transitioning to a hybrid model of learning Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Gordon Smith, the students who have opted to come into the schools for in-person learning have been placed into a cohort (A or B), and each cohort will have a full week where they are coming into their school each day for in-person learning. The cohort in the off-week will be at home connecting to their classes remotely through live streaming.

Students who have chosen to remain fully remote will also be connecting to their classes through live streaming. The students who are currently coming into the schools on a daily basis will continue to do so.

Families will receive a calendar to better understand the scheduled in-person weeks for each cohort.

The district continues to plan and implement new procedures for everyone’s safety as they increase in-person learning. According to Smith, three safety protocols that everyone must employ every day in order to protect themselves and others are wearing masks, physical distancing, and washing hands.

All of the safety protocols that the schools use are listed here.

ELPS staff will also perform a daily self-screening where they check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms each day before going to work. The district also asks that parents do the same with their children before sending them to school. The daily symptom checklist can be found here.