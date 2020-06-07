East Longmeadow student- organizers launch peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The peaceful protest was organized by a group of students who wanted to bring awareness to the town.



In response to the deaths of those from police violence including George Floyd and Brianna Taylor.

A student-organized peaceful protest was demonstrated at Center Field with speakers, including Rev. Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

Rev. Dr. Avery told 22News that

“I really want people to know that this more than a moment in time, this is a lifetime of you know history and racism, that we really have to uproot in this country,” said Rev. Dr. Avery. “And it can’t be black and brown folks doing it, it has to be white people participating in it as well.”

Protesters held signs, saying “Black Lives Matter!,” “Time for a change”, as well as chanting “white silence is violence”

Protesters knelt for nearly nine minutes, reflecting the time an officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd. Social distancing efforts were encouraged and people wore masks.