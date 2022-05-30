EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP ) – East Longmeadow’s Memorial Day committee shared with high school students the meaning of this solemn day.

Town Council President Michael Kane read off the names of East Longmeadow soldiers killed in combat, as a high school student stepped up to deliver a rose. It was a ceremony that left a vivid impression on each participating student.

Sarah Daponde, an East Longmeadow High School sophomore, said, “It was just a real honor, and I’ve been doing it for years and years. So we know how important it is to honor veterans.”

The ceremony also featured the placing of wreaths, the unfurling of a new American Flag, and military honors overseen by members of East Longmeadow’s American Legion Post 293, who delivered an emotional musical tribute.