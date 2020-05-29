East Longmeadow students pick up Cap and Gown at school drive-thru

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With no other effective way of closing out the school year during these difficult times, the students would drive up to the front door of the high school, receive their caps and gowns and yearbook, a system that’s been working well for the graduating class at all Springfield area high schools.

22News spoke with East Longmeadow Music Teacher, Tara Forward, who told us, “It’s a great send off for them to say our good-byes with such a difficult time, especially being a music teacher. I’ve had so much of a connection with my students but it’s really hard, we haven’t had time together at the end.”

The parade of cars and the students good-byes couldn’t help be an emotional experience for graduates and educators alike. Who would have ever expected a virus to come between their final days of high school and the memorable ceremonies that conclude their secondary education years.

Another teacher also stated, “I can’t say enough about our students they’ve always been supporters, making schools a top priority, we closed Friday March 15.”

In the words of one teacher, these kids have been so resilient through it all. Although a world wide pandemic has denied them the tradition of a high school graduation.