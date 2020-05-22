East Longmeadow summer fireworks, carnival, concerts canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in the Town of East Longmeadow’s history, a decision was made to cancel all the annual summer events due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the 2020 events include the East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series, the East Longmeadow 4th of July Fireworks along with the 4th of July Parade and the East Longmeadow Carnival.
The East Longmeadow Rotary wants to keep the community safe and healthy during the pandemic.
The events will be planned for next year in 2021.
“The Rotarians of East Longmeadow would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our service men and women, our first responders, healthcare workers and all essential workers that serve us each and every day. Have a joyous Independence Day and a very safe and healthy summer. We will see you again in 2021!”Jay Seyler, President 2019-2020 & Tammy Bordeaux, President-Elect 2020-2021