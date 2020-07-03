East Longmeadow to celebrate 4th of July with mini-parade of special cars

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Coronavirus pandemic may have canceled out East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July traditions for this year, but the parade route will not go unnoticed.

A convoy of classic and muscle cars will parade through the three-mile stretch of road where on a normal fourth of July, thousands would have marched on Saturday.

The owner of Bodyworks Unlimited, Antonio Bordoni was inspired to hold his mini-parade of specialty cars to salute the town’s long tradition of fourth of July parades.

“So about three miles, it’ll probably last about 15 to 20 minutes, everybody is going to keep their social distance when you gather the cars, so we’ll hang out for a while and keep our distance,” said Bordoni.

During those 15 to 20 minutes, the parade of the vintage and muscle cars will cover the entire parade route. The Convoy starts at 10 a.m. at East Longmeadow high school.