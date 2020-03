EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is closing its town hall building to the public as of Tuesday morning.

The town said the building will remain closed through March 30 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Residents and businesses are being asked to use online transactions, phone or mail to do their municipal business.

Police, Fire, health, and department of public work departments will continue business as usual.