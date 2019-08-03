East Longmeadow town manager Denise Menard steps down

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Town Manager, Denise Menard has stepped down.

22News called the Town Manager’s office Friday. The person who answered the phone told us Menard officially leaves her post on August 15.

She said an election will be held soon to elect an interim town manager. She also could not confirm or tell us when the election would take place.

In a town council meeting on July 24, the council held a session on contract negotiations with Menard.

In a 6-to-0 vote, they approved a separation agreement between the town and town manager.

Their next town meeting takes place on August 6.