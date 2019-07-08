East Longmeadow unveils memorial design honoring WWI veterans

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow will be the latest western Masssachusetts community to establish a veterans memorial honoring residents who died in combat since WWI.

A drawing is on display in front of the East Longmeadow Senior Center on North Main Street, where the nearly half-million dollar memorial will be built.

The project is now in the fundraising stage.

Terry Glusko is chairman of the East Longmeadow Monument Committee comprised of veterans like himself. He told 22News, “It will be dedicated to and honor and memorialize the sacrifices of all the veterans who gave their lives for East Longmeadow.”

East Longmeadow architect Kevin Rothschild-Shea said, “The design is based on a star for contemplation and each of the stones represents the individual conflicts.”

The construction schedule depends on the fundraising for the $475,00 memorial. Fundraisers have been scheduled and the committee hopes the state legislature approves a $100,00 grant.

Donate by check payable to East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Fund

(Tax Exempt ID# 82-2777412).

Mail to: People Bank 210 North Main Street East Longmeadow, MA, 01028

RE: E.L. Veterans Memorial

Much depends on individual gifts to make the veterans project a reality. The East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.