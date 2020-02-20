East Longmeadow Veterans Committee fundraiser to honor veterans

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Veterans Committee gathered with supporters Wednesday night to raise money for the ongoing memorial project with a celebrity bartender event.

The group has raised $150,000 of its expected cost of $475,000. Wednesday night they sol t-shirts and bracelets to supplement the celebrity tips. The memorial will honor veterans from the town of East Longmeadow, particularly those killed in the line of duty.

Terry Glusko, Chairman of East Longmeadow Veterans Committee told 22News, “Its to honor those who have served this country particularly from the town of East Longmeadow and those nineteen individuals who gave their lives from WWI up through the War on Terror.”

Tuesday, the East Longmeadow Planning Committee approved the site of the future memorial at 328 North Main Street.