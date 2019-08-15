East Longmeadow veterans committee secures funding for memorial

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee has taken a giant step towards the construction of the nearly half-million-dollar icon.

State Representative Brian Ashe of Longmeadow secured $100,000 in state money. Ashe presented a check to the Veterans Memorial Committee at the East Longmeadow Senior Center, the planned site for the memorial.

Terry Glusko, chairman of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee told 22News, “Our committee the veterans memorial committee of East Longmeadow is very grateful to receive the one hundred thousand dollars for the construction of the veterans memorial right here where we’re standing.”

Ashe said, “They’re so dedicated to what they do for our local veterans and when they told me they wanted to build this monument, I made sure it was one of my priorities in the budget this year.”

The committee says they still have a lot of fundraising ahead If they’re to complete the $450,000 veterans memorial in 2021.