EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be presenting a $10,000 check to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee on Wednesday.

According to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee, the $10,000 check will be toward the construction of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial.

The check will be presented by William Gelinas, the Director of Electrical Energy Operations of Eversource.

The check presentation will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the East Longmeadow Senior Center, which is the proposed site of the Veterans Memorial.