CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – East Main Street in Chicopee has reopened after a crash took place on Saturday.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, East Main Street was closed from Carew Street to Belcher Street on Saturday after a crash. Chicopee Electric Light was also at the accident, replacing a pole as well as wires that were down.
There is no word on if there were injuries or the cause of the accident.
