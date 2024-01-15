CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – East Main Street in Chicopee has reopened after a crash took place on Saturday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, East Main Street was closed from Carew Street to Belcher Street on Saturday after a crash. Chicopee Electric Light was also at the accident, replacing a pole as well as wires that were down.

There is no word on if there were injuries or the cause of the accident.