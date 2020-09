Photo sent to 22News from Eric

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Mountain Road in Westfield was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a truck became stuck in a road sign.

According to to Westfield Police Captain Mike McCabe at around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, a truck became stuck on a road sign and ended up bringing down Verizon and Westfield Gas & Electric lines.

The road is back open as of 10:00 a.m. and no injuries were reported.