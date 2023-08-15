SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Night Out in East Springfield is scheduled to take place Tuesday at Marshal Roy Park.

National Night Out is taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at Marshal Roy Park on 1473 Carew Street in Springfield. The community is invited for free food, and family fun, in an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live in and improve quality of life.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join the Springfield Police Department, the East Springfield Neighborhood Council, residents, and community supporters.

The first National Night Out was held in August 1984, with 2.5 million people in 400 communities across the United States participating. This year the National Night Out (NNO) organization expected 38 million people in 17,000 communities to be involved.