EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In the spirit of giving, East Village Tavern (EVT) and the East Longmeadow Rotary Club are partnering for their annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive for the second consecutive year.

Courtesy of Cloud 9 Marketing Group Courtesy of Cloud 9 Marketing Group

The initiative aims to provide Thanksgiving meals to families facing financial constraints.

Volunteers will distribute Thanksgiving baskets, complete with all the trimmings, on Wednesday, November 22nd, at 10 a.m. The food collection is underway and will continue until November 21st. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at East Village Tavern, located at 53 North Main Street in East Longmeadow.

Thanksgiving Family Baskets, tailored to family size, will include:

1 Turkey

2 bags or boxes of stuffing mix

5 lbs. of potatoes

2 lbs. of butternut squash (cut squash typically requires refrigeration)

2 cans of corn or green beans

2 lbs. of onions

1 dozen dinner rolls

2 cans of jellied cranberry sauce

½ gallon of sweet cider (cider typically requires refrigeration)

1 pumpkin pie

For those unable to contribute food items, EVT is accepting $75 donations, which will feed a family of four. The tavern expresses gratitude to local businesses and volunteers for their support in this community service project.

John Sullivan, commenting on their commitment to this cause, said, “Our business is built around friends and family coming together to eat, drink, and enjoy each other’s company. It’s our responsibility to feed those in our community that may not be able to afford to join us for times of celebration. It’s our honor to give back.”