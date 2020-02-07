East-West passenger rail promises new jobs and economic stability

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East-West passenger rail advocate Eric Lesser says there are too many compelling economic and environmental reasons for high-speed service from Boston through western Massachusetts.

The State Senator from Longmeadow describes Thursday’s advisory committee report in Springfield as just the first inning. Just getting the service off the ground is expected to run into billions of dollars.

The State Senator from Longmeadow told 22News Friday, the projected cost doesn’t tell the whole story.

“The new jobs that will be created, the new businesses that are going to come, the new people that will stay and not have to leave because they can’t find good work, and this is the single biggest environmental project in the history of our state.” State Senator Eric Lesser

One issue that remains undisputed both during the advisory panel’s discussion in Springfield earlier this week and Friday’s interview with the State Senator is that East-West high-speed rail service in Massachusetts is still years away.