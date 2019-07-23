East-West Rail meeting being held in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are working to make it easier for people in western Massachusetts to take public transportation to Boston. A meeting Tuesday will discuss the proposed east-west passenger rail link.

Many western Massachusetts lawmakers have said the proposed rail line would help put an end to the “great divide” between the thriving economy in the eastern part of the state and the more stagnant economy to the west.

At the meeting, MassDOT is expected to release its list of six alternatives for passenger rail service between Pittsfield, Springfield, and Boston.

The East-West Rail Advisory Committee is continuing to analyze rail options, look a travel time, ridership projections, and necessary investments.

The meeting is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity at the end for people to make comments.

The meeting will take place at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel at 1:00 P.M.