East West Rail one step closer to reality

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The East West Rail Line is one step closer to reality.

The latest MassDOT figures have been released, and they are now considering an option that would bring passengers from Boston to Springfield in 80 minutes.

State Senator Eric Lesser told 22News, that this could boost the economy in the western part of the state, while relieving some overcrowding issues on the east side of the state.

“Nobody can move around, it’s so congested. So, East West Rail would be a great solution to that, because it would give western Mass access to those great paying jobs,” said Lesser. “And, it would give eastern Mass access to that better, more affordable cost of living.”

The East West Rail was brought up multiple times at the Democratic Convention in Springfield Saturday.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu said she supported the idea of connecting both sides of the state.