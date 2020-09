CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced that they will be closing the eastbound off-ramp of Exit 5 on the Mass Pike Tuesday night.

The closure of the off-ramp will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night and last until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Drivers will be directed to take Exit 6, where they can reenter the Mass Pike and take the westbound off-ramp of Exit 5.

Closures may change if weather is not permitting.