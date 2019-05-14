EASTEC Expo highlights opportunities in manufacturing industry

The EASTEC Manufacturing Expo highlighted the role of industrial robots in West Springfield on Tuesday.

The robotics company FANUC America displayed its line of industrial robots. They claim that it’s a myth that robotics will eliminate the need for humans.

FANUC America’s Joe Baldiga told 22News that for every robot on the job, a human will be needed.

“These people know how to program robots, fix the robots, so the job market is changing,” Baldiga explained. “They’re doing the jobs that are dirty, dangerous, let the robots do those jobs.”

FANUC America showed 22News the next generation of their industrial robots designed specifically to work with humans.

EASTEC is described as New England’s largest manufacturing exposition. It runs through Thursday on the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

