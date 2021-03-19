Easter baskets for children from Indian Orchard Citizens Council

** ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 15 **Boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., on April 2, 2003. Just Born Inc. is celebrating its 50th year of adorning Easter baskets and satisfying sweet tooths with the colorful confections. (AP Photo/Rick Smith)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard Citizens Council is giving out pandemic Easter baskets to neighborhood children on Saturday, March 27.

Parents wishing to register their children, ages 1 thru 11 years of age, can email iocc.council@gmail.com by Saturday, March 21, with the child’s, name, age, and address.

Parents are also asked to come to the Indian Orchard Business Citizens Council on Saturday, March 27th, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to receive their Pandemic Easter Baskets.

“We are excited to announce that the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, through the generosity of many Indian Orchard businesses, and our Council Board members, will be giving out Easter Baskets of goodies to many Indian Orchard children during this difficult Pandemic year,” Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council said.

The following local companies have donated to the basket giveaway: