SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sheraton Springfield is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Sheraton Springfield, there will be an Easter brunch buffet with entertainment by Ethel Lee and the Easter Bunny. Reservations are required with tickets costing $39.95 for adults and kids ages 5-12 cost $18.95.
The menu for the buffet features:
- Welcome Mimosa
- Fresh omelets made to order
- Hand-carved ginger peach glazed ham
- Slow-roasted leg of lamb
- Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts
- Pan Seared Salmon with Spring Leeks
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
- Flat Bread to include: Chorizo/Fig/Cilantro/Goat Cheese
- Tomato/Roasted Garlic/Basil/Mozzarella
- Peel and Eat Tiger Shrimp
- Spring Vegetable Garden Salad
- Cucumber and Cous Cous Salad
- Honey Glazed Carrots
- Roasted Asparagus
- Fluffy Scrambled Eggs with Fine Herbs
- French Toast Casserole/Pecan Praline Topping
- Smoked Bacon/Country Sausage
- Roasted Breakfast Potatoes with Caramelized Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers
- Fresh Berries and Sliced Seasonal Melons
- Danish Rings
- Fresh Baked Muffins
- Carrot cake cupcakes
- Lemons and blueberry bars
- Holiday cookies
- Mini pastries
There will be free parking at the brunch, and to make a reservation, call 413-263-2009. The event is being held on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Springfield.