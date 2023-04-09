SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sheraton Springfield is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Sheraton Springfield, there will be an Easter brunch buffet with entertainment by Ethel Lee and the Easter Bunny. Reservations are required with tickets costing $39.95 for adults and kids ages 5-12 cost $18.95.

The menu for the buffet features:

Welcome Mimosa

Fresh omelets made to order

Hand-carved ginger peach glazed ham

Slow-roasted leg of lamb

Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts

Pan Seared Salmon with Spring Leeks

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Flat Bread to include: Chorizo/Fig/Cilantro/Goat Cheese

Tomato/Roasted Garlic/Basil/Mozzarella

Peel and Eat Tiger Shrimp

Spring Vegetable Garden Salad

Cucumber and Cous Cous Salad

Honey Glazed Carrots

Roasted Asparagus

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs with Fine Herbs

French Toast Casserole/Pecan Praline Topping

Smoked Bacon/Country Sausage

Roasted Breakfast Potatoes with Caramelized Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers

Fresh Berries and Sliced Seasonal Melons

Danish Rings

Fresh Baked Muffins

Carrot cake cupcakes

Lemons and blueberry bars

Holiday cookies

Mini pastries

There will be free parking at the brunch, and to make a reservation, call 413-263-2009. The event is being held on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Springfield.