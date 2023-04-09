SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter Sunday, a monumental religious holiday for Christians worldwide as they celebrate the resurrection of their savior.

Easter marks the end of Holy Week and the Lenten season. It’s a day when the faithful reflect on Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, following His crucifixion, death, and burial.

Church of God in Christ is one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world and locally, there were big crowds at churches celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. One of those, Spring of Hope Church of God in Springfield.

Bishop Talbert Swan II told 22News, “What is traditionally known as Easter, we call Resurrection Sunday is one of the highest days in the Christian Liturgical calendar. It represents our belief of Christ being resurrected from the dead which gave hope to a generation then and generations to come.”

Easter worship services commonly feature the singing of joyous hymns and during this resurrection Sunday service, and there was no shortage of music and praise.

The worship service also featured some traditional favorites.

Bishop Talbert Swan II added, “It entails presentations by our youth, it entails Easter egg hunts, it entails giving away Easter baskets.”

All to celebrate, remember and honor their savior.