Easter will be different this year due to COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Good Friday and the holy weekend is being celebrated a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easter is usually a day where families go to church and gather with one another in song and prayer to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. But this year pews will be empty as churches in the Springfield Diocese remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski called for the suspension of all Masses and church activities just under a month ago. He told 22News how the diocese has been spreading the word of the lord during this pandemic.

“It’s really affected the way we can gather and our priests and parish staff have been using social media to reach out to people so that’s the main way COVID-19 has been impacting us as catholics,” Bishop Rozanski said.

On Sunday at 10 a.m. on 22News, Bishop Rozanski will celebrate the Feast of Easter with a special Chalice Mass inside St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Though we may not be celebrating the holiday the same way socially, Bishop Rozanski said all should still celebrate spiritually.

“Jesus proved that even in his death on cavalry there was still hope and his resurrection is the same hope we have today as we struggle with the effects of the coronavirus,” said Rozanski.