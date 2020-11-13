Eastern States Exposition accepting applications for winter storage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter months are approaching and Eastern States Exposition is now accepting reservations to store your boats, cars, trailers and motorcycles away from the cold weather.

Your items will be stored safely in a secure outdoor location on the grounds of the Exposition, but you will need a reservation to drop them off.

Drop-off dates are November 9, 10, 12, and 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the amount of interest, they will extend its winter storage drop-off dates to include November 16 through the 20.