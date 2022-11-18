SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern States Exposition is making a donation of premium 4-H beef to those in need on Friday.

The donations will be made to The Parish Cupboard and Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless, according to a news release from Eastern States Exposition. 4-H beef is a program that provides youths with a fun and hands-on learning experience that develops both beef subject skills and life skills.

The first donation is to The Parish Cupboard in West Springfield at 10:30 a.m., then Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless in Springfield at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Sarno of Springfield and the Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Eugene Cassidy will be in attendance.

Mayor Sarno states, “I cannot thank ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy and the Eastern States Exposition enough for their very generous and thoughtful donation to our Friends of the Homeless and Open Pantry. This much-needed top-quality beef donation will go a long way in helping those in need and I am very grateful for the partnerships and friendships we have developed to keep this heartwarming and uplifting tradition going.”