Eastern States Exposition hiring workers for this year’s fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition will be holding a job fair Tuesday to hire workers for this year’s state fair.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Eastern States Exposition will be looking for workers for this year’s Big E fair. The event is open to the public and will be located near the Mallary Complex in the Café area of the Eastern States Farmers Market. Those attending should enter through Gate 1, taking an immediate left, driving past the Avenue of States, Coliseum, Farm-a-Rama and Young Building. It is a red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome.

Positions available include:

Wine Barn Staff – Beverage Service Prep, Waitstaff

Retail Staff – Storrowton Village & Farmers Market

Security Staff – Gate, Roving, Supervisors

Parking Attendants & Shuttle Drivers

Custodial, Bathroom Attendants, Trash Collection

ESE Foundation Representatives

Guest Information/ Admin Support

Vendor Information Staff

Creative Arts Assistants

Stage hands

“We have people who have been with us for decades, some who take vacation time and others that come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the Fair,” said ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy.

Interested candidates are being asked to apply online by filling out a job application for the Eastern States Exposition. The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3.