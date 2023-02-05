WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog owners from all over gathered at the Eastern States Exposition Sunday for the annual Great Barrington Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.

Show coordinator Gloria McCay told 22News the event is always a hit. “We had an entry of over 1,200 dogs each day, which is pretty good for a two-day event.”

Participating dogs compete in different classes based on factors like age, breed, and gender and winners must excel in given “standards.”

“Each breed has to be in conjunction with the standard of that breed. When a judge is judging them, that’s how he is making his picks,” McCay explained.

22News spoke with one dog handler, who detailed the investment they make into their furry competitors.

“So, so much. I mean it’s time, it’s hard work, but we love it and it’s so rewarding for the dogs,” said Mia Speciale.

It’s an investment that these handlers and owners say has a great return.

“It’s so much fun, it’s really just a joy to do it with the dogs,” Speciale expressed. “When the dogs love it, that’s when you know your hard work pays off.”