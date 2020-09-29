Eastern States Exposition lays off 10% of staff amid financial struggles

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition has laid off 10% of it’s staff.

The layoffs are a result of the financial struggles from the cancelation of the 2020 Big E Fair.

All 21 part time employees and one of their 30 full time employees were laid off.

In addition to layoffs, gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition told 22News that all employees have taken a pay cut.

“So it’s just a matter of staying power now. People who are involved in this our stakeholders having to support us the employees helping to support the organization financially and the banks. so the unfortunate thing is no fair no income.”, said Cassidy.

To compensate, the Big E is expanding their “Big E Food-to-Go drive thru”.

there will now be 6 vendors that will offering some of the fair’s most popular food.