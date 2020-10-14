Eastern States Exposition offering winter storage on fairgrounds

WESST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The home of The Big E is attempting to diversify its income stream and you can benefit.

You can store your boat, car, trailer, or motorcycle this winter at the fairgrounds. There’s a storage fee depending on size.

The Eastern States Exposition was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big E, which takes place every September was canceled, along with many other big events slated for the year 2020.

Winter storage will hopefully help with much need revenue.

Tim Garstka, Eastern States Exposition Director of Sales told 22News, “Obviously with COVID we’ve had to get creative on ways to create revenue so this just seemed like a logical choice to jump back into this business. We did it years ago but especially for this year it’s very important that we get creative.”