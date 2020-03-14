Eastern States Exposition officials cancel weekend events after ban on large gatherings

Breaking News
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Events at the Eastern States Exposition have been canceled Friday after Governor Charlie Baker announced the ban of gatherings of more than 250 people.

The ban on large gatherings is effective immediately.

Many sports leagues suspended their games for the season and numerous events are canceled across the country due to concerns about the coronavirus. This ban impact shows that have been scheduled at Eastern States Exposition for this coming weekend, March 13-15, which will be canceled and/or postponed:

  • Antique & Modern Firearms Shows
  • Mark’s Northeast Motorsports Expo
  • AMMO Fight League
  • Storrowton Village Museum’s Maple Harvest Day & Pancake Breakfast

Upcoming shows on ESE grounds that have been canceled and/or postponed:

  • 2020 IEA Zone 1 Finals
  • Massachusetts Blue Ribbon 4-H Calf Sale
  • NE First Robotics
  • Springfield National College Fair
  • The Original Western Mass Home Show
  • United States Collegiate Fencing Clubs National Championships

Some residents such as Mark Foballe told 22News that the coronavirus shouldn’t disrupt local community events.

“I think things should go on. I think they’re kind of blowing it out of proportion a little bit, just be smart about it you know,” said Foballe.

Earlier Friday, Eastern States Exposition officials had decided to “let the show go on” as scheduled, releasing a statement that all buildings were disinfected by steam cleaning and chemicals after every event.

